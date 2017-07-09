Maryland State Trooper injured in crash

WASHINGTON — A Maryland State Trooper was hospitalized after a crash involving an allegedly impaired driver occurred in Prince George’s County at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Trooper has been identified as Kamil Koziol and was transported to a hospital after the crash. Maryland State police say Koziol has since been released.

The crash occurred during a traffic stop on the Outer Loop of I-495 South, according to police. While Koziol was pulling over a vehicle, he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the truck has been identified as Andrew Mitchell of New Carrollton, Maryland.

Police say Mitchell exhibited signs of being under the influence and arrested him. He is being charged with traffic-related offenses.

The crash occurred on I-495, south of Annapolis Road. Below is a map of the general area.

