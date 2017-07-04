Man dies after Prince George’s Co. shooting

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Police said the man walked into a hospital at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was later pronounced dead there.

The investigation has found that the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Landover Road in Hyattsville, east of Route 50, police said.

They’re asking anyone with any information to call 866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to give your name, and there’s a cash reward.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.