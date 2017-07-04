501

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dies after Prince…

Man dies after Prince George’s Co. shooting

By Rick Massimo July 4, 2017 7:19 pm 07/04/2017 07:19pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Police said the man walked into a hospital at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was later pronounced dead there.

The investigation has found that the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Landover Road in Hyattsville, east of Route 50, police said.

They’re asking anyone with any information to call 866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to give your name, and there’s a cash reward.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fatal shooting hyattsville Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dies after Prince…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Prince George's County, MD News