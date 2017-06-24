Police investigating Hyattsville murder-suicide

WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old man is dead following an argument in what police are describing as a murder-suicide.

Delonta Surratt was shot and killed by Jabari Ball, 20, police believe. They both lived in an apartment in the 5500 block of 45th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Officers with the Hyattsville City Police Department were called to the apartment building for the report of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, police say that they found Surratt in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 10:30 a.m., police with the Riverdale Police Department responded to the 5700 block of 48th Avenue in Riverdale Park for the report of a shooting.

Police say that they found Ball suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Surratt was in a relationship with Ball’s mother and that the men were involved in an argument at the time of the shooting.

Ball then fled the scene of the shooting and was discovered at the second location with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Prince George’s Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925.

