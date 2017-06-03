At memorial service, police affirm leads in Hyattsville stabbing

Family and friends of Matthew Alan Mickens-Murrey held a memorial service Saturday for the 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his Hyattsville home.

LANDOVER, Md. — Family and friends of Matthew Alan Mickens-Murrey held a memorial service Saturday for the 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his Hyattsville home.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski paid condolences and told family members police have solid leads in their investigation aimed at finding Mickens-Murrey’s killer.

“What we know is quite a bit, now. Have we identified for certain who our suspect is? Not yet, but we have tremendously good leads,” Stawinski told reporters outside the service. “We do not believe this was random and we do not believe he was targeted because of his lifestyle.”

Devin Barrington-Ward, of D.C., head of the HIV awareness program Impulse Group DC, is concerned the killer may be someone inside the LGBTQ community.

“In all likelihood, Matt’s killer was someone that we’re in community with, someone that Matt knew,” Barrington-Ward said. “It hurts even more because that means (it’s) someone that we’re in community with; someone that we have been out (with); someone that has been to the same bar or club.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

