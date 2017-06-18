Maryland State Trooper injured when traffic stop turned into crash

WASHINGTON — A Maryland state trooper was injured while trying to avoid being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop that turned into a multi-car crash.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, on northbound Interstate 495, at Allentown Road, near Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George’s County.

The state trooper was pulling over a Toyota Highlander to the left shoulder of I-495 due to the absence of a right shoulder. While he was guiding the driver to the shoulder, a Honda Accord struck the Toyota. The trooper exited his vehicle and requested medical assistance for the Toyota driver.

While walking back to his unmarked police vehicle, the trooper noticed a Buick heading towards him. He jumped over the jersey wall to avoid being hit by the Buick, which struck the back of his vehicle. The impact of the crash caused his vehicle to hit the Toyota.

The state trooper was transported by ambulance to Southern Maryland Hospital for treatment.

According to a Maryland State Police press release, the driver of the Buick, Linwood Levi Watkins, 43, is being charged with failure to control speed to avoid a crash.

