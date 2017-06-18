502

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland State Trooper injured…

Maryland State Trooper injured when traffic stop turned into crash

By Reem Nadeem June 18, 2017 2:04 pm 06/18/2017 02:04pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Maryland state trooper was injured while trying to avoid being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop that turned into a multi-car crash.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, on northbound Interstate 495, at Allentown Road, near Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George’s County.

The state trooper was pulling over a Toyota Highlander to the left shoulder of I-495 due to the absence of a right shoulder. While he was guiding the driver to the shoulder, a Honda Accord struck the Toyota. The trooper exited his vehicle and requested medical assistance for the Toyota driver.

While walking back to his unmarked police vehicle, the trooper noticed a Buick heading towards him. He jumped over the jersey wall to avoid being hit by the Buick, which struck the back of his vehicle. The impact of the crash caused his vehicle to hit the Toyota.

The state trooper was transported by ambulance to Southern Maryland Hospital for treatment.

According to a Maryland State Police press release, the driver of the Buick, Linwood Levi Watkins, 43, is being charged with failure to control speed to avoid a crash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
injured officer Latest News Local News Maryland News maryland state police Maryland State Police trooper Prince George's County, MD News traffic stop
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland State Trooper injured…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Prince George's County, MD News