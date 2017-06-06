6 people injured in Indian Head Highway crash

WASHINGTON — A crash on Indian Head Highway Friday morning in Prince George’s County sent six people to the hospital.

Prince George’s County police responded to a two-vehicle collision at 1:40 a.m. near Palmer Road in Fort Washington.

Six people were injured and taken to several hospitals in various conditions.

A spokesman with Prince George’s County police said at least one woman is in critical condition.

Investigators have not established the circumstances leading up to the crash, which closed both northbound and southbound lanes at Palmer Road for more than two hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

