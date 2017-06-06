800

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 6 people injured in…

6 people injured in Indian Head Highway crash

By Jennifer Ortiz June 9, 2017 5:57 am 06/09/2017 05:57am
Share
Six people were injured after a crash on Indian Head Highway near Palmer Road in Fort Washington Friday morning. (Courtesy Prince George's County Police)

WASHINGTON — A crash on Indian Head Highway Friday morning in Prince George’s County sent six people to the hospital.

Prince George’s County police responded to a two-vehicle collision at 1:40 a.m. near Palmer Road in Fort Washington.

Six people were injured and taken to several hospitals in various conditions.

A spokesman with Prince George’s County police said at least one woman is in critical condition.

Investigators have not established the circumstances leading up to the crash, which closed both northbound and southbound lanes at Palmer Road for more than two hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
car crash indian head highway Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 6 people injured in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Prince George's County, MD News