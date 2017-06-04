4 DC men arrested in string of armed Maryland robberies

PALMER PARK, Md. — Prince George’s County police announced Tuesday the arrests of four D.C. men in connection with a string of armed robberies targeting convenience stores in three Maryland counties.

In a four-week span, the suspects hit 10 different stores in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties, said Prince George’s County Assistant Police Chief Hector Velez.

“The individuals responsible for this crime spree were dangerous, gun-wielding criminals who threatened the lives of clerks and delivery personnel,” Velez said.

“They were ramping up, they were doing more robberies, they were toting guns during these robberies, they weren’t going to stop” said Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel.

During the monthlong crime spree, the group carried out three robberies in one night — and that’s when they were stopped by Prince George’s County police.

On June 16, police were alerted to two robberies in Anne Arundel County. On the same date, Prince George’s County police pulled over a white Nissan with temporary tags that had been tied to the robberies.

Referring to the officers conducting the traffic stop, Patel said, “No sooner are they on the stop and approaching the car when they hear on the police radios, that they had just done another robbery on Suitland Road.”

That’s when the four men, all from D.C., were arrested. The four were identified as:

26-year-old Tyrone Murphy of the 100 block of Danbury Street in Southwest D.C.

31-year-old Leighton Williams of the 1200 block of Howison Place in Southwest D.C.

19-year-old Kione Banks of the unit block of N Street in Southwest D.C.; and his

27-year-old brother, Khiry Banks, of the 2400 block of Hartford Street in Southeast D. C.

Kione Banks is charged with the robbery on Suitland Road only. The additional three suspects are charged in connection with all three cases in Prince George’s County.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.