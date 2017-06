WASHINGTON — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after an crash involving a school bus.

No students were on board the bus when it was rear-ended on Central Avenue in Bowie, Maryland.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. near Hall Road.

The Prince George’s County police said one person from each vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.



