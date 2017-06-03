Prince George's County, MD News

Former Prince George’s exec Johnson to be released from custody

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP June 3, 2017 8:34 am
Former Prince George's County Executive Jack Johnson convicted of corruption will soon be released. In this AP file photo, Johnson, center, leaves the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md., after he plead guilty on Tuesday, May 17, 2011. At right, his lawyer Bill Martin and left Rev. Jonathan Weaver. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — A former Prince George’s County, Maryland, executive convicted of corruption will soon be released.

Jack Johnson served as county executive between 2002 and 2010.

He had been under investigation for taking bribes after giving many county contracts to a select number of contractors.

Johnson was also seen on video accepting a bribe.

In November 2010, the FBI was outside of Johnson’s home in Mitchellville, Maryland.

When federal investigators knocked on the door, Johnson’s wife, Leslie Johnson — who was on a phone call with him on a line that was being monitored by investigators — asked what should be done with the bribe money inside the house.

Johnson told her to flush a $100,000 check down the toilet and stuff the $79,800 in cash sitting in their basement into her underwear.

Both Jack and Leslie Johnson were arrested.

In 2011, he pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and destruction of evidence.

The Washington Post reports Johnson has served more than five years and had been serving his time in home confinement since December.

When Johnson is formally let go, he will be on supervised release for another three years.

According to the Post, this is one of the longest corruption sentences in Maryland history.

