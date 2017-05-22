The Latest: Hundreds attend vigil of college stabbing victim

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the stabbing death of a visiting student at the University of Maryland (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Hundreds are celebrating the life of a Bowie State University student who was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Classmates, friends and family filled a campus auditorium to share warm memories of 23-year-old Richard Collins III.

Collins’ fellow ROTC members remembered him as “Mr. Handsome and Wealthy,” as he jokingly would call himself.

Yasmeen Jordan, the university’s senior class president, said it was a beautiful sight to see so many people gathered together to honor Collins’ memory.

Friends say was smart, funny and courageous.

After sharing memories, a candlelight vigil was held outside where participants released balloons.

Jordan says it will be bitter sweet for Bowie State seniors to graduate Tuesday morning at the University of Maryland, College Park, where Collins was stabbed to death early Saturday.

Sean Urbanski is charged with murder in Collins’ death.

___

4 p.m.

Officials are asking for patience in the investigation into a fatal stabbing in the campus of the University of Maryland, saying it’s too early to label it a hate crime.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks told reporters Monday that investigators are examining all possible motives for the killing of Richard Collins III.

University Maryland Student Sean Urbanski has been charged with Collins’ death. Authorities said Sunday that they are looking into the possibility that it was a hate crime because Urbanski belonged to a racist Facebook group.

Alsobrooks’ comments came after a court hearing where a judge denied a defense attorneys request to allow Urbanksi to live at home under certain conditions.

___

3 p.m.

A military instructor who taught the student who was slain at the University of Maryland says he would have been an outstanding leader in the U.S. Army.

The FBI is investigating the unprovoked stabbing of Richard Collins III as a possible hate crime. The suspect, Sean Urbanski, has belonged to a racist Facebook group.

Collins was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army days before his death.

Lt. Col. Joel Thomas is head of the ROTC unit at Bowie State University.

Thomas said in an interview Monday that Collins was intelligent, athletic and personable. He described Collins as exactly the kind of person the military hopes will become officers.

___

2:30 p.m.

A University of Maryland student accused of fatally stabbing a black man on campus will remain behind bars.

William C. Brennan is an attorney for Sean Urbanski, who is charged with killing Richard Collins III at the College Park campus early Saturday.

Brennan argued during a hearing Monday that Urbanski should be allowed to live at home under a series of conditions, including GPS monitoring and treatment for alcohol abuse while his case goes forward.

A judge declined, but said the argument could be revisited at a later date.

Brennan said his client, who appeared in court via a television feed, had “no prior criminal record.”

Brennan declined to comment after a court hearing. He said during the hearing that Urbanski’s parents were present.

___

9:30 a.m.

A bond review is scheduled for a white man charged in the fatal stabbing of a black student visiting the University of Maryland that’s being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman John Erzen said the hearing for 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski is set for Monday afternoon. Urbanski is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault and is currently being held without bond.

Police say Bowie State University student Richard Collins III was attacked by Urbanski early Saturday while visiting the University of Maryland. The black student’s slaying is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

Police asked the FBI to assist after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

____

8:30 a.m.

A vigil is planned to honor a Bowie State University student who was fatally stabbed while visiting the University of Maryland. The black student’s slaying is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

The vigil for Richard Collins III is planned for Monday evening at the historically black school’s campus, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the University of Maryland, where the attack occurred. Bowie State spokeswoman Damita Chambers says it’s a student-led effort. Chambers says the school plans a moment of silence during Tuesday’s commencement, when 23-year-old Collins was to graduate.

Police arrested 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, who is white. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police asked the FBI to assist after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

___

3:15 a.m.

Officials say the fatal stabbing of a black student visiting the University of Maryland is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

Police say Bowie State student Richard Collins III was attacked early Saturday by 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, who has been charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first-degree assault.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said Sunday that he asked the FBI to assist in the investigation after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

Mitchell says the 23-year-old Collins was visiting friends at the College Park campus when he was stabbed. He was to graduate on Tuesday.

No attorney was listed for Urbanski on online court records.