3 dead in Suitland Parkway crash

FORESTVILLE, Md. — Three people are dead, and another hospitalized after a vehicle crash and fire that has blocked a portion of inbound Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday morning.

The crash, near the intersection of Forestville Road, prompted the shutdown of Suitland Parkway from Pennsylvania Avenue to Suitland Road, causing delays for commuters heading from Prince George’s County toward the District.

WTOP Traffic said drivers on Forestville Road cannot cross Suitland Parkway or make turns in either direction from Pennsylvania Avenue onto inbound Suitland Parkway.

The heaviest traffic around 7 a.m., according to WTOP’s Traffic Center, was on southbound Pennsylvania Avenue. Drivers traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue are stopped from making a right turn at Suitland Parkway.

The double left turn lanes on northbound Pennsylvania Avenue onto Suitland Parkway are also blocked.

To get around the closure, WTOP Traffic advised drivers to travel north on inbound Pennsylvania Avenue and turn left at Silver Hill Road to get back onto Suitland Parkway.

Outbound traffic on Suitland Parkway is not being affected.

U.S. Park Police investigators are taking measurements and processing evidence at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash and the identities of the victims have not been released.

It is unclear when inbound traffic at the crash scene will resume.

The map below shows the portion of inbound Suitland Parkway closed.



Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.