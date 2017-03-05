Pr. George’s Co. State’s Attorney honored for inspiring women

Alsobrooks was just a single mother worried about her daughter's safety in Prince George's County when she decided to run for office, despite having no money and no one believing in her.

On Sunday, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks was honored during mass at Love AME Church in Bowie, Md. for inspiring women. (WTOP/Jenny Glick)

BOWIE, Md. — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, Angela Alsobrooks was honored Sunday during a service at Love AME Church in Bowie for being a role model for women in the community.

Alsobrooks was just a single mother worried about her daughter’s safety in Prince George’s County when she decided to run for office, despite having no money and no one believing in her.

“We can’t just talk about the things that concern us, each of us has an obligation to find that way that we can change it,” said Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks, who has served as the State’s Attorney since 2011, said violent crime is down in Prince George’s County, and they have increased the number of attorneys in her office by around 20 percent. Curbing domestic violence is a top focus for her this year.

Alsobrooks said that in the past there were limited options for women who needed a safe place to stay. Those options are expanding, she said, through additional funding the county received from the state to help domestic violence victims who want to leave their dangerous situations.

Alsobrooks hopes her story is encouraging for women. And for the congregation at Love AME, who presented her with a special award, it is.

“She cared, and look at where it’s taken her,” said the Rev. Krishnan Natesan.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.