12:54 pm, March 3, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Police release name of…

Police release name of teen killed in Oxon Hill shooting

By Amanda Iacone March 3, 2017 12:26 pm 03/03/2017 12:26pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Police continued to search on Friday for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old Potomac High School student in Oxon Hill.

Related Stories

Jayquan Holloway of Oxon Hill was shot just before 3 p.m. on Thursday outside of an apartment building off Iverson Street in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said.

Holloway suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooter could be driving a light-colored SUV. They have not determined a motive for the shooting.

School officials said that Holloway was a junior at Potomac, which is a few blocks from where the student was shot.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fatal shooting Latest News Local News Maryland News oxon hill potomac high school Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Police release name of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Prince George's County, MD News