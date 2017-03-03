Police release name of teen killed in Oxon Hill shooting

WASHINGTON — Police continued to search on Friday for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old Potomac High School student in Oxon Hill.

Jayquan Holloway of Oxon Hill was shot just before 3 p.m. on Thursday outside of an apartment building off Iverson Street in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said.

Holloway suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooter could be driving a light-colored SUV. They have not determined a motive for the shooting.

School officials said that Holloway was a junior at Potomac, which is a few blocks from where the student was shot.

