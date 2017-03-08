11:31 am, March 8, 2017
Md. man facing charges after 20-mile police chase

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP March 8, 2017 11:18 am 03/08/2017 11:18am
WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a more than 20-mile chase from Prince George’s County to D.C.

It started on 4th Street in Laurel, Maryland, when Laurel police officers recognized a white SUV as the same vehicle whose driver fled a traffic stop last month, according to a release.

This time, when the driver took off, officers followed.

It started a chase that covered more than 20 miles as the driver took the Baltimore-Washington Parkway all the way to D.C.

U.S. Park police joined the chase just before midnight and deployed spike strips near Pennsylvania Avenue. When the driver came to a stop on P Street in Southeast, police used a stun gun on the man and took him to the hospital, the release said.

The man, whose name is not yet released, is facing a number of charges including possession of drug paraphernalia.

