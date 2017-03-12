3:43 am, March 12, 2017
Prince George's County, MD News

Hyattsville crash leaves 1 dead, another in critical condition

By Lisa Weiner March 12, 2017 3:06 am 03/12/2017 03:06am
WASHINGTON — One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a building in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lawrence Street and Kenilworth Avenue near Bladensburg Waterfront Park.

A spokesman for the Prince George’s County police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a building in the industrial area.

The passenger was trapped and died on the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital.

The area of Kenilworth Avenue where the crash occurred was closed for the investigation.

Topics:
"Maryland crash hyattsville kenilworth avenue Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Prince George’s County
