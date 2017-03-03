3:52 pm, March 3, 2017
Theft of car from Army recruiting center might assist impostor

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP March 3, 2017 3:38 pm 03/03/2017 03:38pm
WASHINGTON — Police said the fact that a potential impostor stole a government-owned vehicle from a U.S. Army Recruitment Center around 4 a.m. Thursday might help him pass as a military member.

A parking lot surveillance camera image that shows the suspect. (Prince Goerge's County)
The suspect stole a U.S. Army dress uniform similar to this one, as well as other uniform items including dress shoes. (Courtesy Prince George's County Police Department)
The suspect in the burglary at Oxon Hill, Maryland, stole a U.S. Army dress uniform, other uniform items and a black 2015 Hyundai Elantra with government tags G137282N.

“There was a spare set of keys in this location. He took the keys, he took the uniform items and then he took the vehicle as he was leaving,” said Raphael Grant, Prince George’s County police deputy chief.

“It gives him more credibility if somebody was to see him. He’s in a military uniform and he’s in a vehicle with government tags on it,” said Grant.

Investigators have reason to believe their suspect might have been headed to Fairfax County for reasons they prefer not to fully detail.

“There was a note left on the scene. It mentioned Fairfax County. I can’t elaborate on the rest of the note,” Grant said.

The Prince George’s County police are investigating the case with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore Field Office.

If you see the stolen car, call 911.

Prince George's County, MD News