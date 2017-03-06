6 people escape Clinton house fire after quick police response

A quick response to a huge fire in a Prince George's County home Friday helped lead to the safe evacuation of six people, including a 3-week-old baby.

A video shows a home on Symposium Way in Clinton, Maryland, engulfed in flames around 1 a.m. Friday. (Courtesy Price George’s County Police Department)

WASHINGTON — A quick response to a huge fire in a Prince George’s County home Friday helped lead to the safe evacuation of six people, including a 3-week-old baby.

Cpl. Glen Caradori with Prince George’s County police was patrolling on Brandywine Road in Clinton, Maryland, at around 1 a.m. Friday when he saw a fire on the back porch of a house on Symposium Way, police said.

Police released a video showing the house ablaze and an edited taped radio transmission from the incident Friday.

In the radio transmission, Caradori relays information about the fire from the scene.

When Caradori first noticed the fire and that the flames looked to be spreading quickly into the home itself, he called for backup and pounded on the door to alert people inside, police said. When no one responded, he began to break window panes. An adult inside woke up and alerted others in the home.

All six people, including four adults, a 10-year-old and a baby, were able to safely evacuate, police said. No one was injured.

As the siding on two neighboring homes began to melt, Prince Georges County officers warned neighbors.

The fire started from a barbecue grill on a rear deck and resulted in $65,000 in damage, Prince George’s County Fire Spokesman Mark Brady tweeted Friday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.