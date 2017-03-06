2:38 pm, March 11, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: An AT&T spokeswoman says a nationwide outage has been resolved. A hardware issue had caused some calls not to connect Saturday morning.

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 6 people escape Clinton…

6 people escape Clinton house fire after quick police response

By Jenny Glick March 11, 2017 2:20 pm 03/11/2017 02:20pm
Share

A quick response to a huge fire in a Prince George's County home Friday helped lead to the safe evacuation of six people, including a 3-week-old baby.

WASHINGTON — A quick response to a huge fire in a Prince George’s County home Friday helped lead to the safe evacuation of six people, including a 3-week-old baby.

Cpl. Glen Caradori with Prince George’s County police was patrolling on Brandywine Road in Clinton, Maryland, at around 1 a.m. Friday when he saw a fire on the back porch of a house on Symposium Way, police said.

Police released a video showing the house ablaze and an edited taped radio transmission from the incident Friday.

In the radio transmission, Caradori relays information about the fire from the scene.

When Caradori first noticed the fire and that the flames looked to be spreading quickly into the home itself, he called for backup and pounded on the door to alert people inside, police said. When no one responded, he began to break window panes. An adult inside woke up and alerted others in the home.

All six people, including four adults, a 10-year-old and a baby, were able to safely evacuate, police said. No one was injured.

As the siding on two neighboring homes began to melt, Prince Georges County officers warned neighbors.

The fire started from a barbecue grill on a rear deck and resulted in $65,000 in damage, Prince George’s County Fire Spokesman Mark Brady tweeted Friday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
clinton Cpl. Glen Caradori house fire Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police department
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 6 people escape Clinton…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Cherry blossoms
March 10 snow
Park Service releases photos of Trump inauguration crowds
Today in History: March 11
‘How to drink like a billionaire’
Most expensive home sales in February
NY Giraffe cam to capture calf's birth
DC's cherry blossom pop-up bar
March 1 storm
Oscars fashion
Academy Awards
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays March 5-11
Severe storms sweep through DC region
Spring fever — in February
Washington Spring Training over the years
See Apollo 11 before it leaves
How to pair your Girl Scout cookies with cocktails
Cute animals you must see
2017 local deaths of note