3 men shot in car, investigation closed Route 50 in Pr. George’s Co.

Three men were shot in a car Thursday afternoon, and the investigation had even closed the eastbound lanes of Route 50 in Prince George's County.

WASHINGTON — Three men were shot in a car Thursday afternoon, closing the eastbound lanes of Route 50 in Prince George’s County for several hours Thursday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of Route 50 reopened shortly before 8 p.m.

Police got a call about the shooting on Route 50 near the off ramp to Columbia Park Road in Cheverly, Maryland, around 3 p.m. When they responded, they found three men with gunshot wounds, said Officer Tyler Hunter, a police spokesman.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS transported the victims to an area hospital. They appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, Hunter said.

The car the victims were in at the time of the shooting is riddled with bullet holes. Broken glass and shell casings surrounded the vehicle. More shell casings were found along the road. Police even checked the tires of cars near the crime scene to see if they had driven over the casings.

The investigation had closed all lanes of eastbound Route 50 between Route 201 and Columbia Park Road and all but one lane of westbound Route 50. All lanes reopened Thursday evening.

Police say they have no suspect description or possible motive yet in the shooting, but they did say it was not random.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 301-352-1200.

Officials have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

Stay with WTOP.com for updates.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report from Cheverly.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.