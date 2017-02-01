Md. home hit by car for fifth time since 1971 (Video)

WASHINGTON – An 88-year-old Maryland man is picking up the pieces after a car crashed into his home Wednesday. It was the fifth time a vehicle had hit his Prince George’s County home since 1971.

Read the full story through WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.