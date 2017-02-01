5:27 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. home hit by…

Md. home hit by car for fifth time since 1971 (Video)

February 1, 2017 7:35 pm 02/01/2017 07:35pm
9 Shares

WASHINGTON – An 88-year-old Maryland man is picking up the pieces after a car crashed into his home Wednesday. It was the fifth time a vehicle had hit his Prince George’s County home since 1971.

Read the full story through WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
crash house hit by car Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. home hit by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Prince George's County, MD News