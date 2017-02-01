5:29 am, February 3, 2017
Driver hits 3 teens walking home from Prince George’s Co. school

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens February 1, 2017 4:39 pm 02/01/2017 04:39pm
WASHINGTON — A vehicle struck three Prince George’s County teenagers as they walked home from school Wednesday afternoon.

Three teens who attend Potomac High School were walking in the 1500 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill, Maryland, when a vehicle hit them around 2:45 p.m.

Emergency crews transported the teens and the driver to an area hospital. The teens sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK, said Prince George’s County police. The driver’s injuries appear to be nonlife threatening, police added.

The driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the location near the collision:

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News potomac high school Prince George's County, MD News Prince George’s County teenagers hit teens hit by car
Prince George's County, MD News