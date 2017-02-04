Accidental Prince George’s Co. house fire leaves 2 in critical condition

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County Fire has determined the cause and origin of a fire that occurred early Friday morning in Clinton, Maryland, leaving two young adults in critical condition.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Friday in a one-story home in the 7200 block of Milligan Road, according to a news release from Prince George’s County Fire.

According to the investigation, the fire began in the kitchen area in the back of the house. Preliminary results determined the fire was accidental, the release said.

Firefighters were able to rescue two young adults — a man and a woman — living in the house, the release said. Both were suffering from smoke inhalation and burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

After they were stabilized, the two adults were moved to a hospital that specializes in treatment of their injuries and were listed in critical but stable condition Friday night, the release said.

The incident resulted in an estimated $50,000 in fire loss, Prince George’s County Fire said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.