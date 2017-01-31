WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police are trying to identify a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday afternoon at a gas station in District Heights, Maryland.

Police were called around 4:40 p.m. to the gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane.

The victim, 20-year-old Carrington Daye Jr., of District Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement Tuesday, police said at this point they don’t believe the shooting was random.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County police homicide unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

The same gas station was the scene of another deadly shooting in October of 2015.

