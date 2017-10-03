Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Staff and volunteers report that she is a “velcro dog” — she wants to be by her people as much as possible. She’s quite stressed in the shelter and would love to go to a new home soon where she can get all the love and attention she deserves. She would do best in a quiet home without cats or small animals. Meet this sweet girl at our Oglethorpe Street adoption center today. (Photo courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Two-year-old Marzipan is just as sweet as her name suggests. She was found as a stray, so we don’t know much about her past, but we do know that she’s a fun-loving cuddlebug who loves people and will crawl right into your lap if you let her.

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Take a look at our 2016 pets, and where they are now.

The Humane Rescue Alliance (formerly the Washington Humane Society-Washington Animal Rescue League) has protected and served the community for more than 145 years and serves more than 60,000 animals annually. The broad range of programs offered include: rescue and adoption, humane law enforcement, low-cost veterinary services, animal care and control, behavior and training, spay-neuter services, humane education, and many others.

The organization is dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals, bringing people and animals together, and working with all communities to support these relationships. HRA is based in Washington, DC, the only major urban area in the country that has all of its animal protection programs and services unified in one organization, making the Humane Rescue Alliance a model for the nation.

If you are thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, check out these other great shelters in the area:

Maryland

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.