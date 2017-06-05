Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Rumple would be best being the only dog in his new home, as he wants – and deserves – all the attention from his humans. Come out to meet Rumple at the Oglethorpe Street adoption center today. He can’t wait to meet you!

At 8 years old, Rumple has some medical issues that will require attention from his adopter, but he is good-natured, mellow and loves to hang out with people. His small stature makes him easy to handle, and he would do well in a home of any size.

Meet Rumple! This little guy came to the Humane Rescue Alliance looking more like a sheep than a dog: His coat was completely overgrown and matted prior to his arrival. After an extended grooming session ( see video ), Rumple is a new man.

