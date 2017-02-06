Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance.

If you’re looking for a happy dog to bring some joy into your life, stop by HRA’s Oglethorpe Street Adoption Center and meet Dixie soon! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

At 4 years old, she’s past the annoying puppy stage but is still very active and would benefit from some manners training. She loves people and seems to enjoy the company of other dogs. Her big brown eyes are hard to resist and her large, velvety ears are just begging to be stroked.

Meet Dixie, a beautiful female hound mix. This sweet girl arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance recently from a partner shelter in southern Virginia and is eagerly awaiting her forever home. Dixie is happy and playful, with a tail that rarely stops wagging!

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Take a look at our 2016 pets, and where they are now.

The Humane Rescue Alliance (formerly the Washington Humane Society-Washington Animal Rescue League) has protected and served the community for more than 145 years and serves more than 60,000 animals annually. The broad range of programs offered include: rescue and adoption, humane law enforcement, low-cost veterinary services, animal care and control, behavior and training, spay-neuter services, humane education, and many others.

The organization is dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals, bringing people and animals together, and working with all communities to support these relationships. HRA is based in Washington, DC, the only major urban area in the country that has all of its animal protection programs and services unified in one organization, making the Humane Rescue Alliance a model for the nation.

If you are thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, check out these other great shelters in the area:

Maryland

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.