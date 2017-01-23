Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week: Rosay

For the week of Jan. 23

If you’re looking for a super sweet pup to complete your family, look no further. Rosay is a 4-year-old pit mix who came to the Humane Rescue Alliance when her previous owner couldn’t continue to care for her. While missing her previous family, Rosay seems to be a happy girl.

She previously lived in a household with children, seniors and adults, so she seems to get along well with everyone. She also loves other dogs and is always looking for a new canine buddy! Rosay is not, however, a fan of cats so it would probably be best if there weren’t any felines in the home.

Rosay has good house manners and really just wants to be in a home where she can give and receive lots of love and affection. She enjoys treats so if her new owners have lots of treats around, she’s sure to bond quickly! Stop by the HRA Oglethorpe Street Adoption Center and meet Rosay soon; she’ll be waiting. (Humane Rescue Alliance)

