Stop swiping and move to the mobile wallet

This content sponsored by PenFed Credit Union

Today’s smartphones and watches make it easy to connect your credit cards to your mobile device. Apps like Apple Pay™, Samsung Pay™ and Android Pay™ allow you to store credit card numbers securely in your phone and pay for purchases simply by scanning your mobile device at the register. Some people predict that within the next decade, the need to even carry a physical card or wallet will disappear.

Simple and safe

Part of the reason that mobile wallet technology has caught on so quickly is that it isn’t just more convenient than carrying and swiping your credit cards — it’s also safer. Many of these apps hide parts of your credit card number from the retailer or otherwise encrypt your sensitive information. That means they’re also hidden from third parties trying to intercept and steal that information.

They also make it possible to disable the card if your device is lost or stolen. Add in your phone’s passcode or thumbprint ID features, and it’s easy to see how much more secure a mobile device is than a physical card.

The PenFed difference

PenFed offers a wide range of credit cards, all of which are mobile-wallet ready for all the major mobile wallet apps. In addition, PenFed provides chip-enabled cards for greater security at merchants where you still need to insert a physical card. If your card is stolen or misused, there’s zero member liability for unauthorized charges.

In addition, our 24/7 fraud monitoring can help alert you to potentially fraudulent charges sooner, and all of our electronic statements include truncated account numbers to help protect your financial information.

Best of all, all of PenFed’s credit cards are now available to our members — no military service is required to get the best cash back, points and rewards offers. Visit PenFed.org/credit-cards to learn more about our credit cards, security features and card benefits.