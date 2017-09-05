NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Sept. 4, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Fear The Dragon (29) 3pc 12-10-2-0 343 1 2. Ariana G (3) 3tf 9-7-1-1 303 2 3. Downbytheseaside (2) 3pc 12-8-1-2 254 4 4. Resolve 6th 9-4-2-1 183 5 5. Huntsville 3pc 12-7-3-1 164 3 6. Hannelore Hanover 5tm 8-4-3-0 125 4 7. Marion Marauder 4th 6-3-1-1 106 6 8. Agent Q 3pf 11-7-2-1 83 9 9. Walner 3tc 2-2-0-0 60 8 10. Manchego (1) 2tf 6-6-0-0 59 —

Others receiving votes: Blazin Britches 56, Lady Shadow 51, International Moni 22, Sintra 20, Emoticon Hanover 19, Keystone Velocity 19, Pure Country 11, Percy Bluechip 10, Rainbow Room 10, Devious Man 9, Firedrake 6, Crazy Wow 3, Nike Franco N 3, Yes Mickey 2, You Know You Do 2, Perfect Spirit 1, Top Flight Angel 1.

