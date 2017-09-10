Ready, set, register: Signup starting for Boston Marathon

501.5
By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 10:51 am 09/10/2017 10:51am
BOSTON (AP) — On your mark — set — register.

Registration for next spring’s Boston Marathon opens Monday, and with demand high, the Boston Athletic Association is urging qualified runners to do something that should come naturally: move quickly.

As in recent years, the BAA will use a rolling registration, with the fastest qualifiers in their gender and age groups getting first crack at a coveted bib. Signups begin at 10 a.m. at http://www.baa.org for runners who qualified with a time 20 or more minutes quicker than they needed.

Athletes must meet strict time standards for a shot at a place in the field of 30,000.

The 122nd running of the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) race will take place April 16 — the Patriots Day holiday in Massachusetts.

