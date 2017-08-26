501.5
West Coast invades East to win Travers for Baffert

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 6:15 pm 08/26/2017 06:15pm
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — West Coast invaded the East to win the $1.25 million Travers at Saratoga against all three winners of this year’s Triple Crown races.

Ridden by Mike Smith and trained by fellow Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, West Coast paid $14.20, $7.60 and $5.30 on Saturday.

Gunnevera was second and Irap was third. Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, Preakness winner Cloud Computing, and Belmont winner Tapwrit finished out of the money in the 12-horse field.

West Coast didn’t race as a 2-year-old and didn’t run in this year’s Triple Crown series. But the 3-year-old colt has won four of six starts in 2017, including four in a row.

Smith and Baffert won last year’s Travers with Arrogate, who broke a 37-year-old track record and won by 13 1/2 lengths.

