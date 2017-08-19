501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Vuelta a Espana Results

Vuelta a Espana Results

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 1:17 pm 08/19/2017 01:17pm
Share
Saturday
At Nimes, France
First Stage

An 8.5-mile team time trial beginning and ending in Nimes

1. BMC Racing, 15:58.

2. Quick-Step Floors, 6 seconds behind.

3. Sunweb, same time.

4. Sky, :09.

5. Orica-Scott, :17.

6. Bora-Hansgrohe, :21.

7. Lotto Soudal, :24.

8. Movistar, same time.

9. Bahrain-Merida, :31.

10. Katusha Alpecin, :33.

11. Trek-Segafredo, :35.

12. FDJ, :38.

13. Aqua Blue Sport, same time.

14. Dimension Data, :39.

15. LottoNL-Jumbo, :40.

16. Astana, :41.

17. Cannondale Drapac, :46.

18. AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

19. UAE Team Emirates, :47.

20. Manzana Postobon, :53.

21. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, :56.

22. Cofidis, :57.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?