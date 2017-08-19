Vuelta a Espana Results

|Saturday
|At Nimes, France
|First Stage
An 8.5-mile team time trial beginning and ending in Nimes
1. BMC Racing, 15:58.
2. Quick-Step Floors, 6 seconds behind.
3. Sunweb, same time.
4. Sky, :09.
5. Orica-Scott, :17.
6. Bora-Hansgrohe, :21.
7. Lotto Soudal, :24.
8. Movistar, same time.
9. Bahrain-Merida, :31.
10. Katusha Alpecin, :33.
11. Trek-Segafredo, :35.
12. FDJ, :38.
13. Aqua Blue Sport, same time.
14. Dimension Data, :39.
15. LottoNL-Jumbo, :40.
16. Astana, :41.
17. Cannondale Drapac, :46.
18. AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
19. UAE Team Emirates, :47.
20. Manzana Postobon, :53.
21. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, :56.
22. Cofidis, :57.
