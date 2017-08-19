Vuelta a Espana Results

Saturday At Nimes, France First Stage

An 8.5-mile team time trial beginning and ending in Nimes

1. BMC Racing, 15:58.

2. Quick-Step Floors, 6 seconds behind.

3. Sunweb, same time.

4. Sky, :09.

5. Orica-Scott, :17.

6. Bora-Hansgrohe, :21.

7. Lotto Soudal, :24.

8. Movistar, same time.

9. Bahrain-Merida, :31.

10. Katusha Alpecin, :33.

11. Trek-Segafredo, :35.

12. FDJ, :38.

13. Aqua Blue Sport, same time.

14. Dimension Data, :39.

15. LottoNL-Jumbo, :40.

16. Astana, :41.

17. Cannondale Drapac, :46.

18. AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

19. UAE Team Emirates, :47.

20. Manzana Postobon, :53.

21. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, :56.

22. Cofidis, :57.

