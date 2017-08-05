501.5
US Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer dominates her pro debut

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 8:36 pm 08/05/2017 08:36pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer dominated her pro debut Saturday night, stopping Widnelly Figueroa 75 seconds into the first round.

Mayer hurt Figueroa with a right hand and followed with a finishing combination to claim her first professional victory.

The Rio Olympian turned pro with Top Rank last month and immediately secured this 132-pound bout in her hometown on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko’s 130-pound title fight with Miguel Marriaga.

Mayer’s longtime coach, Al Mitchell, plans to move the fighter among three camps for the next several months.

She will train in Northern Michigan with Mitchell, in Colorado Springs with U.S. Olympic coach Kay Koroma, and back home in Los Angeles, where she hasn’t lived for several years.

Mayer had dozens of friends and family members in the Microsoft Theater.

