NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 21, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Fear The Dragon (33)
|3pc
|12-10-2-0
|347
|1
|2. Ariana G (2)
|3tf
|8-6-1-1
|306
|2
|3. Huntsville
|3pc
|11-7-3-0
|224
|3
|4. Hannelore Hanover
|5tm
|7-4-2-0
|172
|4
|5. Downbytheseaside
|3pc
|10-6-1-2
|170
|5
|6. Marion Marauder
|4th
|5-3-1-1
|139
|6
|7. Resolve
|6th
|6-3-1-0
|131
|7
|8. Walner
|3tc
|2-2-0-0
|98
|8
|9. Blazin Britches
|3pf
|9-8-1-0
|73
|9
|10. Agent Q
|3pf
|9-6-2-0
|60
|10
Others receiving votes: Manchego 38, Lady Shadow 32, Pasithea Face S 27, Devious Man 15, Percy Bluechip 13, Bit Of A Legend N 12, What The Hill 12, Keystone Velocity 11, Crazy Wow 8, Check Six 7, Nike Franco N 6, Yes Mickey 5, Dealt A Winner 4, Magic Presto 4, Perfect Spirit 4, Holy Trout 2, International Moni 2, Western Fame 2, Summer Travel 1.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.