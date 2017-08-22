NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 21, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Fear The Dragon (33) 3pc 12-10-2-0 347 1 2. Ariana G (2) 3tf 8-6-1-1 306 2 3. Huntsville 3pc 11-7-3-0 224 3 4. Hannelore Hanover 5tm 7-4-2-0 172 4 5. Downbytheseaside 3pc 10-6-1-2 170 5 6. Marion Marauder 4th 5-3-1-1 139 6 7. Resolve 6th 6-3-1-0 131 7 8. Walner 3tc 2-2-0-0 98 8 9. Blazin Britches 3pf 9-8-1-0 73 9 10. Agent Q 3pf 9-6-2-0 60 10

Others receiving votes: Manchego 38, Lady Shadow 32, Pasithea Face S 27, Devious Man 15, Percy Bluechip 13, Bit Of A Legend N 12, What The Hill 12, Keystone Velocity 11, Crazy Wow 8, Check Six 7, Nike Franco N 6, Yes Mickey 5, Dealt A Winner 4, Magic Presto 4, Perfect Spirit 4, Holy Trout 2, International Moni 2, Western Fame 2, Summer Travel 1.

