NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 14, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Fear The Dragon (18)
|3pc
|11-9-2-0
|320
|1
|2. Ariana G (13)
|3tf
|7-6-0-1
|312
|2
|3. Huntsville (3)
|3pc
|10-7-3-0
|274
|3
|4. Hannelore Hanover
|5tm
|7-4-2-0
|160
|4
|5. Downbytheseaside (1)
|3pc
|10-6-1-2
|148
|9
|6. Marion Marauder
|4th
|5-3-1-1
|133
|5
|7. Resolve
|6th
|6-3-1-0
|120
|6
|8. Walner
|3tc
|2-2-0-0
|110
|7
|9. Blazin Britches
|3pf
|9-8-1-0
|73
|8
|10. Agent Q
|3pf
|9-6-2-0
|49
|—
Others receiving votes: Manchego 44, Lady Shadow 39, Check Six 20, Devious Man 19, What The Hill 16, Keystone Velocity 12, Crazy Wow 11, Pasithea Face S 10, Perfect Spirit 10, Foiled Again 8, Clear Idea 6, Fourth Dimension 5, You Know You Do 5, Bit Of A Legend N 4, Barn Bella 3, International Moni 3, Nike Franco N 2, Tequila Monday 2, Holy Trout 1, Jan 1, JL Cruze 1, Magic Presto 1, Percy Bluechip 1, Summer Travel 1, Two AM 1.
