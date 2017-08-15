NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 14, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Fear The Dragon (18) 3pc 11-9-2-0 320 1 2. Ariana G (13) 3tf 7-6-0-1 312 2 3. Huntsville (3) 3pc 10-7-3-0 274 3 4. Hannelore Hanover 5tm 7-4-2-0 160 4 5. Downbytheseaside (1) 3pc 10-6-1-2 148 9 6. Marion Marauder 4th 5-3-1-1 133 5 7. Resolve 6th 6-3-1-0 120 6 8. Walner 3tc 2-2-0-0 110 7 9. Blazin Britches 3pf 9-8-1-0 73 8 10. Agent Q 3pf 9-6-2-0 49 —

Others receiving votes: Manchego 44, Lady Shadow 39, Check Six 20, Devious Man 19, What The Hill 16, Keystone Velocity 12, Crazy Wow 11, Pasithea Face S 10, Perfect Spirit 10, Foiled Again 8, Clear Idea 6, Fourth Dimension 5, You Know You Do 5, Bit Of A Legend N 4, Barn Bella 3, International Moni 3, Nike Franco N 2, Tequila Monday 2, Holy Trout 1, Jan 1, JL Cruze 1, Magic Presto 1, Percy Bluechip 1, Summer Travel 1, Two AM 1.

