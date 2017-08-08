NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 7, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Fear The Dragon (23)
|3pc
|10-9-1-0
|326
|1
|2. Ariana G (9)
|3tf
|7-6-0-1
|305
|3
|3. Huntsville (3)
|3pc
|10-7-3-0
|287
|2
|4. Hannelore Hanover
|5tm
|7-4-2-0
|157
|4
|5. Marion Marauder
|4th
|5-3-1-1
|140
|5
|6. Resolve
|6th
|6-3-1-0
|129
|—
|7. Walner
|3tc
|2-2-0-0
|118
|6
|8. Blazin Britches
|3pf
|9-8-1-0
|82
|—
|9. Downbytheseaside
|3pc
|9-5-1-2
|81
|7
|10. Manchego
|2tf
|5-5-0-0
|55
|—
Others receiving votes: Lady Shadow 42, Agent Q 31, Perfect Spirit 31, Crazy Wow 25, What The Hill 23, Devious Man 21, Keystone Velocity 14, Pasithea Face S 14, You Know You Do 13, R J P 8, Nike Franco N 5, Bit Of A Legend N 4, Long Tom 4, International Moni 3, Check Six 1, JL Cruze 1, Magic Presto 1, Percy Blue Chip 1, Play The Bell 1, Summer Travel 1, Two AM 1.
