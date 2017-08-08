501.5
By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:56 pm 08/08/2017 01:56pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 7, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Fear The Dragon (23) 3pc 10-9-1-0 326 1
2. Ariana G (9) 3tf 7-6-0-1 305 3
3. Huntsville (3) 3pc 10-7-3-0 287 2
4. Hannelore Hanover 5tm 7-4-2-0 157 4
5. Marion Marauder 4th 5-3-1-1 140 5
6. Resolve 6th 6-3-1-0 129
7. Walner 3tc 2-2-0-0 118 6
8. Blazin Britches 3pf 9-8-1-0 82
9. Downbytheseaside 3pc 9-5-1-2 81 7
10. Manchego 2tf 5-5-0-0 55

Others receiving votes: Lady Shadow 42, Agent Q 31, Perfect Spirit 31, Crazy Wow 25, What The Hill 23, Devious Man 21, Keystone Velocity 14, Pasithea Face S 14, You Know You Do 13, R J P 8, Nike Franco N 5, Bit Of A Legend N 4, Long Tom 4, International Moni 3, Check Six 1, JL Cruze 1, Magic Presto 1, Percy Blue Chip 1, Play The Bell 1, Summer Travel 1, Two AM 1.

Topics:
