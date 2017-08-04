501.5
Shields’ TKO in 5th over Adler gives her WBC and IBF titles

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 11:51 pm 08/04/2017 11:51pm
DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields pummeled Nikki Adler on Friday night in a matchup of previously unbeaten boxers, giving the two-time Olympic champion the Women’s WBC and IBF Super Middleweight world titles.

The fight was mercifully stopped at 1:34 of the fifth round to give Shields a victory by technical knockout after she used a combination of powerful punches to leave Adler defenseless.

The 22-year-old Shields took control against the 30-year-old Adler in the opening round, landing a flurry of blows that sent her staggering against the ropes.

Shields didn’t let up in the second, stunning Adler with a left hook midway through the round. Shields went to her body in the third round before aiming high in the fourth, hitting Adler squarely in the face with a right.

