Olympians Celski, Reutter-Adamek highlight World Cup teams

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski and two-time Olympic medalist Katherine Reutter-Adamek highlight the U.S. Short Track World Cup teams.

Celski is joined on the men’s team by 15-time World Cup medalist John-Henry Krueger, World Junior Championship silver medalist Thomas Hong, Ryan Pivirotto and Aaron Tran.

Celski was the America’s Cup overall winner at the U.S. Speedskating Short Track World Cup Qualifier last weekend. He won four of the six finals at the event.

Reutter-Adamek teams with 2010 Olympic bronze medalist Lana Gehring, 2014 Olympian Jessica Kooreman, Kristen Santos and Maame Biney on the women’s side. The 17-year-old Biney was the America’s Cup overall winner last weekend and won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships.

The first World Cup competition runs Sept. 28-31 in Budapest, Hungary.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.