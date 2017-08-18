501.5
Olympians Celski, Kooreman lead Day 1 of World Cup qualifier

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 7:36 pm 08/18/2017 07:36pm
KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski won the first men’s 1,500-meter final at the U.S. Speedskating Short Track World Cup Qualifier in 2 minutes, 26.697 seconds Friday.

Celski tied for the overall Day 1 lead with John-Henry Krueger after Krueger won the second 1,500 final in 2:38.583. Ryan Pivirotto finished the day third overall.

The qualifier consists of three days of racing with a single distance each day. There are two rounds of the individual distance every day with points assigned by where each skater finishes. At the end of the three days, the top point earners will earn World Cup spots. The team is scheduled to be announced Tuesday.

Jessica Kooreman, a 2014 Olympian, won both women’s 1,500 finals, finishing in 2:30.160 and 2:23.754. Lana Gehring was second overall, and Maame Biney was third.

