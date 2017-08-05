501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Kenyan wins by less…

Kenyan wins by less than a second in Maine’s Beach to Beacon

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 9:59 am 08/05/2017 09:59am
Stephen Kosgei-Kibet, 30, of Kenya, right, crosses the finish line ahead of defending champion Ben True, of Hanover, N.H., left, to win the men's division of the 20th annual TD Beach To Beacon 10K road race Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. (AP Photo/Joel Page)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Two runners from Kenya have won northern New England’s biggest road race.

Stephen Kosgei Kibet bested 2016 winner Ben True by less than a second to win the 20th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K on Saturday with an unofficial time of 27 minutes, 55 seconds.

Mary Keitany won the women’s division for the second consecutive year, setting a course record with an unofficial time of 30:41.

There were nearly 6,500 participants, demonstrating that the event inspired by Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson is still going strong. The 6.2-mile (9.98-kilometer) course starts at Crescent Beach State Park and ends at Fort Williams, home to the Portland Head Light in Maine.

Samuelson, who’s 60, finished in 39:11. She’s training to be fastest in her 60-plus age group for the Chicago marathon in October.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Other Sports Sports

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?