Kenyan wins by less than a second in Maine’s Beach to Beacon

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Two runners from Kenya have won northern New England’s biggest road race.

Stephen Kosgei Kibet bested 2016 winner Ben True by less than a second to win the 20th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K on Saturday with an unofficial time of 27 minutes, 55 seconds.

Mary Keitany won the women’s division for the second consecutive year, setting a course record with an unofficial time of 30:41.

There were nearly 6,500 participants, demonstrating that the event inspired by Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson is still going strong. The 6.2-mile (9.98-kilometer) course starts at Crescent Beach State Park and ends at Fort Williams, home to the Portland Head Light in Maine.

Samuelson, who’s 60, finished in 39:11. She’s training to be fastest in her 60-plus age group for the Chicago marathon in October.

