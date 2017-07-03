501

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » TV executive Jamie Horowitz…

TV executive Jamie Horowitz out abruptly at Fox Sports

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 4:58 pm 07/03/2017 04:58pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports says that a top executive who oversaw programming and digital news operations has been fired from his role as president of Fox Sports National Networks.

Daniel Petrocelli, a lawyer for the network, said in a statement that Horowitz’s termination on Monday was fully warranted, but did not offer any specifics.

A Fox Sports spokeswoman declined comment beyond a short statement confirming Horowitz’s job at the network had ended Monday.

An attorney for Horowitz, Patricia Glaser, didn’t immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.

Horowitz was hired by Fox in May 2015 after a brief tenure with NBC’s “Today.” Before that, he was with ESPN from 2006 to 2014 and with NBC Sports from 2000 to 2006.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports TV News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » TV executive Jamie Horowitz…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Other Sports