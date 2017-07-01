501

Judge grants order blocking release of 38 Studios documents

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 1:46 pm 07/01/2017 01:46pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge has granted Rhode Island’s attorney general a court order to temporarily block the release of documents from the investigation into the state’s failed $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tcsryV ) Attorney General Peter Kilmartin successfully petitioned a Superior Court judge to issue a temporary restraining order Friday in the 38 Studios investigation.

Kilmartin’s office said Friday the order allows the state to seek a legal determination as to what’s required and what is prohibited from being released.

Democratic State Rep. Charlene Lima had successfully pushed through legislation this week that requires documents from the investigation to be released even if they were presented to a grand jury.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo had pledged to sign it.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

