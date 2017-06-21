502

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » World University Games staff…

World University Games staff touring Adirondacks

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:09 am 06/21/2017 12:09am
Share

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Lake Placid is vying to host the winter version of the World University Games.

Representatives from the International University Sport Federation are visiting the Adirondack Mountain region this week to tour venues, lodging properties and other facilities in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Wilmington.

The visit is a follow-up to a letter Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall sent in May seeking to have the village be considered as a host candidate for the 2023 winter games.

Lake Placid certainly has the experience to host alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating and snowboarding. It’s hosted two Winter Olympics, in 1932 and 1980.

Topics:
Education News Latest News Life & Style Living News Other Sports Sports Travel News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » World University Games staff…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Other Sports