Washington beats UCLA 1-0, advances to WCWS semifinals

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:04 pm 06/03/2017 10:04pm
Washington's Ali Aguilar (1) celebrates with Taran Alvelo (14) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against UCLA during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ali Aguilar homered in the sixth inning and Taran Alvelo threw a two-hitter in Washington’s 1-0 victory over UCLA on Saturday night in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.

Alvelo (34-8) struck out seven. Washington (50-13) will play No. 1 seed Florida on Sunday, and will have to beat the Gators twice to reach the championship series.

UCLA freshman Rachel Garcia (23-9) gave up just five hits and one walk and struck out seven.

UCLA played the game without assistant coach Lisa Fernandez. The three-time USA Olympic gold medalist pitcher was suspended two games for bumping into the home plate umpire while arguing a no-call during the Bruins’ win over Texas A&M earlier in the day. She sat in the stands during the game against Washington, occasionally posing with fans and signing autographs.

