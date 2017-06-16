502

Other Sports

University changes team name from Crusaders to Golden Wolves

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 12:03 pm 06/16/2017 12:03pm
READING, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic university in Pennsylvania has dropped the Crusaders for the Golden Wolves.

Alvernia University in Reading announced the name change Thursday for its teams.

The school says on its website that the change wasn’t prompted by a desire to be politically correct but to create a stronger tie to its patron saint, Francis of Assisi.

The school says Francis of Assisi turned away from the medieval religious wars the Crusades and traveled to Egypt in an unsuccessful attempt to convert the sultan and end the fighting.

The new name also references the story of St. Francis taming a wolf that had terrorized a city.

