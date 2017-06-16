502

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » UFC Hall of Famer…

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes hurt in truck-train collision

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 7:39 pm 06/16/2017 07:39pm
Share

RAYMOND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes was injured in a collision between a pickup truck and train.

Police say the pickup was traveling on a road in central Illinois Friday when the driver crossed railroad tracks marked with a warning. The vehicle was struck on the passenger side.

The 43-year-old Hughes of Hillsboro, Illinois was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

In a statement, the hospital reported a trauma team stabilized Hughes and passed on a request from the Hughes family asking for privacy.

Hughes was a celebrated mixed-martial-arts fighter before retiring in 2011 and is a member of the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

UFC spokesman David Lockett said the group will respect Hughes’ family’s privacy and “keep Matt and his family in our prayers.”

Topics:
Latest News Other Sports Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » UFC Hall of Famer…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Other Sports