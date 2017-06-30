501

Other Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » State: Florida racing greyhounds…

State: Florida racing greyhounds test positive for cocaine

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 12:42 pm 06/30/2017 12:42pm
Share

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Another Florida racing greyhound trainer’s license has been suspended after officials say dogs tested positive for cocaine.

Documents from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation show at least 12 dogs in the care of trainer Charles McClellan tested positive for cocaine. The dogs raced at Bestbet Orange Park in northeast Florida near Jacksonville.

In a statement to news outlets, the park said it supports the swift action taken by the state in suspending the trainer’s license.

In May, the state revoked the license of a St. Petersburg trainer, also because dogs were found with cocaine in their systems.

Cary Theil, Executive Director of Grey 2-K USA in Boston, a track monitoring group, says this is the largest such case in the United States.

Topics:
Latest News National News Other Sports Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » State: Florida racing greyhounds…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Other Sports