School says girl who sued to play on boys’ team can’t return

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 6:25 pm 06/28/2017 06:25pm
KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Catholic school that was ordered to rescind two sisters’ expulsions amid the older sister’s legal battle to play on a boys’ basketball team won’t allow them to return next year.

NJ.com reports St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth rejected applications for next school year from 13-year-old Sydney Phillips and her younger sister, Kaitlyn Phillips.

The girls were expelled this year after their family sued. An appellate judge ordered the girls be allowed to return until a court hearing. A different judge had denied the family’s attempt to get Sydney on a boys’ team after the girls’ team was canceled.

An archdiocese spokesman says the private school is not required to accept anyone’s enrollment.

The girls’ father says he’ll fight the decision in court.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

