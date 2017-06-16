502

Russia unveils psychic cat ahead of Confederations Cup

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:34 am 06/16/2017 10:34am
Zenit's soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds white colored and blue eyes 1, 5 years old cat named Achilles at a news conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Achilles was chosen by the Hermitage Museum to work as a foreteller of the results of the soccer matches at the Confederations Cup. (AP Photo/ Irina Titova)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russia’s famed Hermitage Museum has chosen one of its resident cats to predict the results of an upcoming international football tournament.

From Saturday to July Russia is hosting the Confederations, the main warm-up event for next year’s World Cup.

St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum on Thursday unveiled Achilles, a white moggy who will be offered two different plates before each game to predict the Confederations Cup results.

The Hermitage is currently home to some 50 cats which live in the museum’s cellars and catch mice. Cats were introduced to the Hermitage, then the imperial Winter Palace, by Peter the Great in the 18th century. Catherine the Great officially made the cats guards of the royal picture gallery.

