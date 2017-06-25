502

Lakeside homeowners, sculling camp clash over waterway use

June 25, 2017
In this Tuesday June 20, 2017 photo, rowers head toward the dock at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center after practicing on Great Hosmer Pond in Craftsbury, Vt. The renowned rowing camp that draws athletes and amateurs from around the country and world for training has caused friction with private camp and home owners who say the outdoor center is monopolizing the narrow 2-mile lake. The outdoor center said it has made accommodations so that scullers are on the lake less often. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Rowing is thought of as a relatively quiet, benign sport. But some owners of lakeside vacation homes in Vermont say too much of it by a renowned sculling camp is preventing them from enjoying the waterway they share.

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center has operated a rowing camp on Great Hosmer Pond since the 1970s. The center also trains athletes seeking to make the national team or the Olympics and has added a community rowing program.

But second homeowners nearby say the business is monopolizing the public body of water, preventing them from fully enjoying the lake.

The state has stepped in to develop rules for lake use, and the center had made adjustments to its schedule to appease homeowners. But the property owners say the measures don’t go far enough.

