Kochs partner with ‘Primetime’ Sanders to fight poverty

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 3:19 pm 06/24/2017 03:19pm
COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (AP) — Retired football star Deion Sanders is partnering with the conservative Koch brothers to help fight poverty in Texas.

The unlikely partnership, announced on Saturday, aims to raise $21 million over the next three years to fund anti-poverty programs in Dallas. Sanders joined Koch donors at a weekend conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado to help raise money for the new venture, called Prime 5.

He is also defending the billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, often demonized by Democrats, as someone simply “trying to make the world a better place.”

Sanders is dismissing questions about whether the Koch partnership would invite political controversy into his efforts to strengthen poor communities.

He says, “I’ve been booed simultaneously by 90,000 (people) that sung my name like a quartet. I could care less.”

